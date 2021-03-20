Sri Lanka reports 239 new COVID recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 239 patients who recovered from coronavirus have been discharged from medical care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 86,466.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Kopay Treatment Centre (36) and Karandeniya Treatment Centre (20).

A total of 2,487 infected patients are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country so far has climbed to 89,497. In the meantime, the death toll stands at 544.