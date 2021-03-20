Sri Lanka, Bangladesh ink 06 MoUs to enhance cooperation

-

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday (March 20) signed six MoUs to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas.

The MoUs are on cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, another between Bangla Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy (SLCARP) and MoU between Directorate of Technical Education of Bangladesh and Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka on Exchange of Documentation on Vocational Qualifications.

The others are on cooperation for training of Bangladesh nurses and health care workers in Sri Lanka and on cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies and MoU on Cultural Programs between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the years 2021-2025.

The first one of the six – the MoU on cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – was signed afresh while the remaining five were renewed through today’s signing.

Another MoU on cooperation for strengthening youth development between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was signed by State Minister for Youth and Sports and Sri Lankan State Minister of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Material Industries Ministry Indika Anuruddha.

The MoU between Bangla Agricultural Research Council (BARC) and Sri Lanka Council for Agricultural Research Policy (SLCARP) was signed by Dr Muhammad Abrud Razzaque and State Minister of Batik, Handloom Fabric, and Local Apparel Products Ministry Dayasiri Jayasekera.

Another MoU between the Directorate of Technical Education of Bangladesh and Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission of Sri Lanka on Exchange of Documentation on Vocational Qualifications was signed by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Sri Lankan Education Minister G.L. Peiris.

Yet another MoU on Cooperation for Training of Bangladesh Nurses and Health Care Workers in Sri Lanka was signed by Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Sri Lankan State Minister for Money and Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms Ministry Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

Besides, another MoU on cooperation between Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies was signed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Sri Lanka State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya and MoU on a cultural exchange program between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for years 2021-2025 was signed by Cultural Affairs Secretary Badrul Arefin and Sri Lanka Secretary to the prime minister Gamini Senarath.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa witnessed the signing ceremony.

The MoUs were signed after bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that took place at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: Dhaka Tribune