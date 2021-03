-

Sri Lanka has confirmed another COVID-related death, says the Director-General of Health Services.

The victim was identified as an 85-year-old man from Buwelikada area.

He had been under medical care at a private hospital in Kandy at the time of his death on March 14.

The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia.

Following the new development, Sri Lanka’s death toll from the pandemic outbreak reached 545.