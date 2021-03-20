Prime Minister returns from Bangladesh

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was in Bangladesh for a two-day state visit, has returned to the island this evening (March 20).

He departed for Bangladesh on Friday morning (March 19) via UL-189 chartered by SriLankan Airlines.

Upon arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, PM Rajapaksa was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The state visit coincided with the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa delivered a speech on Friday evening at the event to mark the conclusion of the “Mujib Year,” declared to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh’s independence.



During the visit, Prime Minister Rajapaksa held high-level bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid, the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, and the Governor of the Bangladesh Bank.

The two countries also signed 06 Memoranda of Understanding in respect of sectors such as agriculture, technical education, health, and cultural in order to enhance cooperation.