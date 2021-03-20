Police search for missing 16-year-old continue

-

Police operations in search of the teenager who went missing on Thursday (March 18) are still ongoing, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

Accordingly, the intelligence unit and crimes investigation unit of Mount Lavinia Division, Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women, and crimes investigation division of Mount Lavinia Police have launched a joint probe into the incident.

Addressing a press conference convened today, the police spokesperson said investigators are looking into the electronic devices used by the teen.

Meanwhile, several CCTV cameras had captured the 16-year-old leaving his residential apartment in Mount Lavinia at around 6.25 am on Thursday. Some other surveillance cameras had captured him entering a certain location on Galle Road at around 6.33 am or 6.35 am.

Police spokesperson appealed to the general public to provide any information they have on the missing student.