15-hour water cut for parts of Colombo

March 21, 2021   08:51 am

The water supply for parts of Colombo will be interrupted for 15 hours with effect from 9.00 today (March 21).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said Colombo 01, 03, 09, and 14 areas will be affected by this water cut.

In the meantime, the water supply for Colombo 02, 07, 08, and 10 areas will be of low pressure during this period.

The water cut is being imposed due to a necessary reparation activity, the NWSDB said.

