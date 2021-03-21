Sri Lankan deported from UAE arrested by TID

March 21, 2021   09:42 am

A Sri Lankan male who had been deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) at the Mawanella area.

The 44-year-old resident of Mawanella has been arrested over the propagation of extremism, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The arrested suspect had been deported from the UAE on 05th of December, 2020.

Further investigations are underway into the incident.

