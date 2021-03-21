Jaffna Prison guard arrested with heroin

March 21, 2021   11:12 am

A prison guard attached to the Jaffna Prison has been taken into custody by the Excise Department over the possession of heroin.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Army intelligence unit.

As per the Excise Department, the prison guard in question had been carrying out a heroin racket over a period of time.

Reportedly, a stash of 45 grams of heroin has been found on the suspect.

The value of the stash has been estimated to be nearly Rs 360,000.

