Jaffna Prison guard arrested with heroin

A prison guard attached to the Jaffna Prison has been taken into custody by the Excise Department over the possession of heroin.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Army intelligence unit.

As per the Excise Department, the prison guard in question had been carrying out a heroin racket over a period of time.

Reportedly, a stash of 45 grams of heroin has been found on the suspect.

The value of the stash has been estimated to be nearly Rs 360,000.