Missing teenager returns home

Missing teenager returns home

March 21, 2021   12:24 pm

-

The schoolboy who went missing from home on March 18 has returned home last night (March 20), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Sri Lanka Police launched several police operations in search of a teenager from a leading school in Bambalapitiya who went missing on Thursday (March 18).

Several CCTV cameras had captured the 16-year-old leaving his residential apartment in Mount Lavinia at around 6.25 am on Thursday. Some other surveillance cameras had captured him entering a certain location on Galle Road at around 6.33 am or 6.35 am.

With reports of the missing child, the intelligence unit and crimes investigation unit of Mount Lavinia Division, Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women, and crimes investigation division of Mount Lavinia Police have launched a joint probe into the incident.

While the missing child returned to his home on Saturday night, further inquiries are ongoing to determine the causes of this incident, DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

He said that the police will investigate to determine whether this was an incident related to any criminal activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories