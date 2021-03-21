Missing teenager returns home

-

The schoolboy who went missing from home on March 18 has returned home last night (March 20), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Sri Lanka Police launched several police operations in search of a teenager from a leading school in Bambalapitiya who went missing on Thursday (March 18).

Several CCTV cameras had captured the 16-year-old leaving his residential apartment in Mount Lavinia at around 6.25 am on Thursday. Some other surveillance cameras had captured him entering a certain location on Galle Road at around 6.33 am or 6.35 am.

With reports of the missing child, the intelligence unit and crimes investigation unit of Mount Lavinia Division, Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women, and crimes investigation division of Mount Lavinia Police have launched a joint probe into the incident.

While the missing child returned to his home on Saturday night, further inquiries are ongoing to determine the causes of this incident, DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

He said that the police will investigate to determine whether this was an incident related to any criminal activity.