Sabry on filing indictments against Easter attacks suspects

The filed related to the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks are currently under the review of the Attorney General, Justice Minister Ali Sabry said.

The Minister said that indictments would be filed against the suspects soon.

He said, “Investigations are carried out regarding the Easter attacks under the supervision of the Attorney General. The Police Department, the CID, and the TID are carrying out these investigations. Some of their reports have been sent to the Attorney General.

Some indictments have already been filed. We are expecting that steps will be taken to file more indictments soon. Minister Sarath Weerasekara is constantly working with the Attorney General and the police to expedite the process.”