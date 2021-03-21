Sajith to form a historic alliance

-

Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Sajith Premadasa says that many parties are prepared to join him in establishing a new force.

The Leader of the Opposition expressed these views at a program held in Ambalantota.

He said, “In this situation, I would like to ask the people of this country, do you intend to give 6.9 million [votes] when a provincial council election is held?

A historic alliance that no one had even thought of or believed is being formed. The journey is being prepared with an alliance of parties that no one would even believe.”