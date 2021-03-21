Sajith to form a historic alliance

Sajith to form a historic alliance

March 21, 2021   03:58 pm

-

Leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Sajith Premadasa says that many parties are prepared to join him in establishing a new force.

The Leader of the Opposition expressed these views at a program held in Ambalantota.

He said, “In this situation, I would like to ask the people of this country, do you intend to give 6.9 million [votes] when a provincial council election is held?

A historic alliance that no one had even thought of or believed is being formed. The journey is being prepared with an alliance of parties that no one would even believe.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories