Two persons who had been bathing in Ma Oya in Bowella, Mawanella are reported to have drowned, Ada Derana reporter stated.

The two 24-year-old males had come to bathe in the Oya with a group of friends where they drowned.

The incident had occurred at around 3.30 pm today (March 21).

The bodies of the deceased youth are currently kept in the Mawanella Hospital.

Mawanella Police have launched investigations into the incident.