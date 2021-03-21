Another COVID-19 death brings tally to 546

Another COVID-19 death brings tally to 546

March 21, 2021   07:19 pm

-

Sri Lanka has reported another death from the coronavirus pandemic today (March 21), according to the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka has moved to 546.

The deceased is a 64-year-old female resident from Medirigiriya.

She had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus while undergoing treatments at the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

She had then been transferred to Teaching Hospital in Anuradhapura where she passed away on 19.03.2021.

The cause of death is has been determined as COVID-19 related pneumonia.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories