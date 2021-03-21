Another COVID-19 death brings tally to 546

-

Sri Lanka has reported another death from the coronavirus pandemic today (March 21), according to the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka has moved to 546.

The deceased is a 64-year-old female resident from Medirigiriya.

She had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus while undergoing treatments at the Polonnaruwa General Hospital.

She had then been transferred to Teaching Hospital in Anuradhapura where she passed away on 19.03.2021.

The cause of death is has been determined as COVID-19 related pneumonia.