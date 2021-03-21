Chinese vaccine first given to Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka - Fernandopulle

-

Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka will be prioritized when vaccinating with the China-made COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sinopharm’, stated State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

She said that as per a request by the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka, the Sinopharm vaccine will first be administered to Chinese nationals in the island.

When inquired regarding the lack of WHO approval for the Sinopharm vaccine, the State Minister said, “A lot of vaccines have been given the WHO approval for emergency use. They are being checked now.

Even in our country, permission has been given only to accept the donation [of Sinopharm vaccine] as of yet. Since the Sinopharm vaccine is used in China, the Chinese people living here will be able to get the vaccine as well.”

Sri Lanka’s National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) on Saturday approved the China-produced Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the island country.

This is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in the country after the AstraZeneca and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines.

When inquired on the public enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccination, State Minister Fernandopulle rejected the statement that there is a decrease in the number of people volunteering to obtain the vaccine.

She stated that both age groups – 30 to 60 years and 60 years and above – were given the vaccine at pre-selected vaccination centers [Grama Niladhari Divisions]. However, there had been complaints of persons of age group 60 years and above facing issues when receiving the vaccination at the same time other age groups, she added.

Subsequently, steps were taken to vaccinate only the age group of 60 years and above at those same centers, she said. However, since some under the age group were covered by the vaccination program earlier, there is a slight decrease in the numbers obtaining the vaccine now, Fernandopulle clarified.

She added that the public from the age group 60 years and above from other Grama Niladhari Divisions will also be vaccinated from tomorrow (March 22) onwards.