Coronavirus infections at Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery climb to 474

The number of COVID-19 infections identified at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery has risen to 474, according to the Public Health Inspectors’ (PHI) Association.

Its chairman, Upul Rohana, said that PCR tests had been carried out on all employees after encountering several COVID-19 infected people among the employees of the company.

The identified patients are being sent to treatment centers and their first-tier contacts are directed for quarantine, he added.

According to him, the increased numbers of coronavirus infections are reported from the oil refinery due to the failure to follow proper health safety guidelines while recruiting new employees.

All state and private institutions should take the necessary steps to properly adhere to health safety instructions, the PHI Association further stated.