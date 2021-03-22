Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayake Thero passes away

-

Maha Nayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero, has passed away at the age of 88.

The Most Venerable Maha Nayake Thero had passed away at around 3.00 a.m. this morning (22) while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The Maha Nayake Thero was the chief incumbent of Sri Dharmapalaramaya, Mount Lavinia. He was selected as Mahanayaka Thera of the Amarapura Nikaya in May 2017, following the demise of Most Venerable Agga Maha Panditha Davuldena Gnanissara Thero.

He was conferred with the “Aggamahapandita” title by the Burmese government on March 2, 2007 at Swarnaguha Hall, Myanmar.

Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa is credited with the distinction of having delivered sermons over national radio for over 50 years.

His sermons have also been widely attended by audiences overseas in India, Nepal, China, Japan, Germany, the USA, Russia, Singapore, Burma, Thailand, Pakistan, and Mongolia.

Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa had also been a prolific author, having published more than 36 books on various subjects related to Buddhism since the 1960s.