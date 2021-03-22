Easter attacks suspect deported from UAE arrested in Weligama

March 22, 2021   08:31 am

A person who had been deported to Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is suspected to be involved in the Easter Sunday terror attacks, has been arrested by the TID in Weligama.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect was arrested yesterday (21) following an operation carried out by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID).

Rs. 2.7 million in cash was also found in the possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest, he said.

The 42-year-old suspect, a resident of Kirigandeniya in Mawanella, is currently being detained and interrogated. 

