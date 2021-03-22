Vote on UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka today

-

The vote on the resolution against Sri Lanka by United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is scheduled to be held today (March 22).

The resolution was brought on allegations of lack of justice and conciliation for the victims after the end of the armed conflict with the LTTE in 2009.

The vote would take place after 3.00 pm in Sri Lanka time today.

Subsequently, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will make a statement in response to the vote.

The Foreign Minister had previously stated that the allegations were politically motivated. He also said that it was not an internationally accepted practice to make accusations or hold a referendum on the internal affairs of the country.

The resolutions against Sri Lanka were tabled by several countries at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, have taken steps to make the proposals, citing human rights violations in Sri Lanka.

UN rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet had filed a report, calling for drastic measures such as targeted sanctions and international criminal court proceedings against those allegedly responsible for rights violations during the last phase of the armed conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in 2009. Bachelet said the report indicated that nearly 12 years after the end of the armed conflict, domestic initiatives had repeatedly failed to ensure justice for victims and promote reconciliation.

While Russia and China had publicly backed Sri Lanka, the country said it hoped India would stand by it.

Pakistani government officials, on Sunday, stated that Pakistan has decided to support Sri Lanka and will be voting against the UNHRC resolution.