SC rejects motions to reconsider sentence on Ranjan

March 22, 2021   12:53 pm

The Supreme Court has rejected the motion filed by the lawyers of Ranjan Ramanayake to reconsider the sentence on his contempt of court case.

In January this year, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous verdict to sentence former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake to four years of rigorous imprisonment over a case of contempt of court filed over defamatory remarks made by him against the judiciary.

On August 21 in 2017, Ramanayake, speaking to the media following a meeting with then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees, claimed that the majority of judges in the country issue biased rulings and that they are corrupt.

