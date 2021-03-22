Sri Lanka surpasses China in COVID-19 case count

-

The total coronavirus case count reported in Sri Lanka has surpassed that of China for the first time.

Sri Lanka reports a total of 90,200 infections as of today while China’s COVID-19 case count is at 90,106.

A total of 86,759 of Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 2,895 of the patients are currently receiving medical treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a total of 546 deaths due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, China has reported only 85,309 coronavirus recoveries so far.

A total of 4,636 lives have succumbed to the pandemic in China, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka reported a total of 354 new infections of the virus yesterday (March 21).