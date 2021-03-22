-

President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera as the Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy, with effect from 21st March 2021.

Accordingly, the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, formally handed over the letter of appointment to Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera at the Navy Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera, who is a proud product of Gampaha Bandaranayake College, joined the Sri Lanka Navy on 28th February 1986 as an Officer Cadet of 14th intake, in the Executive branch.

Subsequently, he followed the Sub Lieutenant Technical Course (1989) in India and became a qualified Gunner after following the Long Gunnery Course (1993) in India.

Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera during his naval career spanning over 35 years, has acquired vast experiences both at sea and shore while holding many key appointments. He easily counts long years at sea, commanding Fast Attack Craft, Fast Passenger Carriers, Landing Craft, Fast Gun Boats and Off Shore Patrol Vessels. He has also commanded two naval bases.

The senior officer has held many staff and senior staff appointments at Navy Headquarters in the capacity of Senior Staff Officer (Weapon), Deputy Director (Weapon), Director (Weapon) and Naval Inspectorate, Director Naval Training, Director Commercial Explosive, Fire Arms and Ammunitions Procurement Unit and Director Projects & Plans. He was the first manager of the “Naviru Saviya Health Care Scheme” which was established to assist naval personnel and their families.

He has also held the appointments as Training Captain and the Commandant of the Naval & Maritime Academy, the premier training institution of the Sri Lanka Navy. The senior officer has performed his duties as the Deputy Area Commander of the Eastern Naval Area and has commanded three Naval Commands as Area Commander in Southeastern, Northwestern and Eastern Naval Areas. Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera had been serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy prior being appointed as the Chief of Staff on 21st March 2021.

In the academic arena, Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera is a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious Defense Services Staff College, Wellington, India. He has graduated from the University of Madras, India, and possesses a Master’s Degree. He has also followed several courses in Customary Law of the Sea (2003) as well as Diplomacy and International Relations (2007). The senior officer has followed the Advance Security Course at APCSS, Hawaii, USA in 2015. In addition, he has completed special short training courses in the USA, China, France, UK and Singapore. Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera completed the National Defence Course at National Defense University, Beijing, China in 2015/2016 and did his second Masters’ Degree in Defense Studies.

His career in the Navy has been recognized by several awards. For his competent and valiant performances in the face of enemy, the officer has been awarded the Rana Sura Padakkama (RSP). In addition, he is a recipient of Uttama Seva Padakkama (USP) for the unblemished character, Desha Puthra Sammanaya for sustaining injuries while facing terrorist attacks on the line of duty and several other medals.

The senior officer has also been commended four times by Commander of the Navy for outstanding performances of duty and exceptional contributions to the naval service.