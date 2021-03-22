Six-hour water cut in parts of Gampaha District

March 22, 2021   02:32 pm

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in the Gampaha District will be interrupted for 6 hours from 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (March 23).

This is due to urgent electrical repairs at the Sapugaskanda Grid Substation, the Water Board said.

Accordingly, the water supply to the following areas will be suspended:

- Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council areas.

- Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, mahara, Dompe, Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha areas. 

- A section of Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area.

