Contract to construct first section of Ruwanpura Expressway awarded to local firm

March 22, 2021   03:16 pm

The construction of the first section, a stretch of 24.3 kilometers from Kahathuduwa to Ingiriya, of the Ruwanpura Expressway has been awarded to a local construction firm.

The contract was awarded today (March 22) at the Ministry of Highways in Battaramulla.

The proposal to build the 73.9 kilometer Ruwanpura Expressway from Kahathuduwa to Pelmadulla was recently approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The construction is set to be carried out in four phases, the first being the Kahathuduwa-Ingiriya section.

It was proposed to carry out the construction of the Kahathuduwa-Ingiriya section via local construction entities.

A total 12 contractors had placed their bids to obtain the contract to build the relevant section.

