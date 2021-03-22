Rajitha and Chathura grilled for nearly 5 hours by CCD

-

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne and former MP Chathura Senaratne have left the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) after recording statements over a false complaint filed by a journalist alleging that he was abducted.

They had recorded statements nearly 05 hours long before leaving the premises, according to Ada Derana reporter.

A journalist recently lodged a complaint claiming that he had been abducted and assaulted by four individuals on March 10.

However, following a lengthy investigation by the CCD, the complaint made by the 62-year-old journalist and owner of the ‘Siyarata’ newspaper was proven to be false, police said.

The Senaratne duo was initially requested to appear before the CCD on Friday (March 19).

However, they had informed the authorities that they would not visit on the scheduled date and that they would visit today (March 22) instead.