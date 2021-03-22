President Rajapaksa and OIC Secretary-General discuss relations over phone

-

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have spoken over the phone and discussed existing relations between the OIC and Sri Lanka as well as the situation of the Muslim community in the country.

During the phone call, the OIC Secretary-General had praised the Sri Lankan President’s willingness to open up and reach out to international organizations.

He also welcomed the decision of the Government of Sri Lanka on the right of Muslims to bury their dead in accordance with the Islamic rites, the OIC said in a Tweet.

