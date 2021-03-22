Sri Lanka Cricket summoned before COPE again

-

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been summoned again before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on April 06.

Earlier, when Sri Lanka Cricket was summoned before the COPE on February 11, the meeting was suspended due to the unpreparedness of the SLC officials and they were informed that they would be given a time period of one month to appear before the COPE again.

The COPE chaired by Member of Parliament Prof. Charitha Herath has summoned 07 state institutions to the committee in the months of March and April.

Accordingly, Lanka Mineral Sands Limited has been summoned before the COPE Committee on March 23 and the performance report on the evaluation of the process of establishing new Export Processing Zones in Sri Lanka is scheduled to be discussed in the COPE on the March 24.

Meanwhile, the Postgraduate Institute of Science (PGIS) of the University of Peradeniya is scheduled to be summoned on March 26th.

In addition, the National Livestock Development Board will be summoned before the committee on April 07 and the Sri Lanka Football Federation on April 20. On the 23rd April the COPE will meet to investigate past irregularities in the National Film Corporation of Sri Lanka.