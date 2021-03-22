Sri Lankas COVID figures up by 175 new cases

March 22, 2021   05:58 pm

Sri Lanka has reported 175 new coronavirus infections today (March 22), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of COVID-19 cases recorded in Sri Lanka is at 90,375.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 87,058 earlier today with 299 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,771 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 546 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

