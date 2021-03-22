Navy nabs 02 with Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs 71 mn

-

During a special operation conducted at Veththalakerni in Jaffna today (22), Sri Lanka Navy managed to apprehend 02 suspects for transporting 239 kg and 850 g of Kerala Cannabis by a tipper truck.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations to curb illegal activities performed by smugglers. During a similar operation, the Northern Naval Command was able to make this apprehension after searching a suspicious tipper truck at the Aliyavalei snap roadblock in Veththalakerni, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The vehicle had been used by the suspects to transfer 239 kg and 850g of Kerala cannabis in 100 packages which were stuffed in 07 polythene sacks.

The stock of Kerala cannabis, the truck and the 02 suspects involved in this illegal activity have been taken into naval custody.

Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is estimated to be nearly Rs. 71.9 million.

The operation had been carried out in accordance with safety and health guidelines in place for the prevention of COVID-19.

The accused held in these operations have been identified as residents of Veththalakerni, Mullian and Aliyavalei, are to be of 31 to 34 years of age.

The suspects along with Kerala cannabis and the vehicle had been handed over to the Pallai Police for onward legal action.