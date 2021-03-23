Two including SI killed by speeding van in Rajagiriya

-

Two individuals including a police officer have been reported dead after a vehicle ran over them in Rajagiriya, Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A speeding van had collided with a group of police officers inspecting vehicles near the Ayurveda Roundabout and the flyover bridge in Rajagiriya, this morning (23).

A 52-year-old Sub Inspector (SI) attached to the Police Emergency Unit and the assistant of a small lorry which was being inspected at the time had been killed in the incident.

The driver of the van, a Thalawathugoda resident, has been arrested over the incident.