Two including SI killed by speeding van in Rajagiriya

Two including SI killed by speeding van in Rajagiriya

March 23, 2021   08:29 am

-

Two individuals including a police officer have been reported dead after a vehicle ran over them in Rajagiriya, Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

A speeding van had collided with a group of police officers inspecting vehicles near the Ayurveda Roundabout and the flyover bridge in Rajagiriya, this morning (23).

A 52-year-old Sub Inspector (SI) attached to the Police Emergency Unit and the assistant of a small lorry which was being inspected at the time had been killed in the incident. 

The driver of the van, a Thalawathugoda resident, has been arrested over the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories