Ministerial committee to study PCoI report on Easter attacks to convene for two days

The ministerial committee appointed to study the reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on Easter Sunday terror attacks and Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on National Security is set to convene for two days.

A Meeting of the committee, chaired by Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, is scheduled to be held at the Parliament Complex on Tuesday (March 23) and Wednesday (March 24).

Speaking in this regard, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said the committee expects to hand over its report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa following two-day discussions.

The committee was tasked with extensively studying the facts and recommendations of the two reports and providing recommendations on how to act on them.

Ministers Johnston Fernando, Udaya Gammanpila, Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga and Rohitha Abeygunawardena were selected as the members of the committee while Presidential Secretariat’s Director General (Legal) Hariguptha Rohanadeera was appointed as its secretary.