Opposition stages silent protest against deforestation

March 23, 2021   01:28 pm

A group of parliamentarians of the Opposition today (March 23) engaged in a silent protest against forest destruction.

The demonstration, staged near the entry road to Parliament, was joined by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and several other MPs of Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

During the event, the Opposition Leader said a massive protest against deforestation is scheduled for tomorrow (March 24) at 3.00 pm near Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

