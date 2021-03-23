Lotus Road temporarily closed

-

The Lotus Road in Colombo has been closed temporarily due to a protest march, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The protest march has been organized by trade unions of several sectors.

Trade unions of the health sector, teaching, development officers, estate sectors, and private sector have joined the protest march and the rally over their demands.

The protest march commenced at 12 noon, today (March 23), in front of the Colombo National Hospital.

Earlier, heavy traffic congestion was reported from the Town Hall area due to the protest march.