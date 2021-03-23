18-hour water cut for parts of Kalutara tomorrow

-

An 18-hour water cut will be experienced in several areas of Kalutara tomorrow (March 24), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be in effect from 8.00 am in the morning until 2.00 pm in the afternoon tomorrow.

The NWSDB stated that the water cut is due to maintenance work in the Kalutara Alwis Place reservoir area.

The interruption to the water supply will affect the Kalutara South, Kalutara North, Wadduwa, Hikkaduwa, Pothupitiya, Molligoda, and Morontuduwa areas.