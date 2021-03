-

TV Derana and FM Derana have clinched top awards at the SLIM People’s Awards 2021.

TV Derana bagged the award for “People’s Youth Choice TV Channel of the Year” while FM Derana claimed the “People’s Youth Choice FM Channel of the Year”.

The awards ceremony, one of the most awaited marketing events of the year, is being held at the BMICH in Colombo today (March 23).