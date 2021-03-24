Sri Lankas COVID infections up by 109

March 24, 2021   12:23 am

Sri Lanka on Tuesday (March 23) confirmed another 109 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 90,765.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,907 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres while total recoveries have reached 87,306. 

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 552.

