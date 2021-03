-

One person is reported dead after a fire broke out in a shop at Sangaraja Mawatha in Maradana this morning.

Three fire engines from the Fire Brigade had been deployed to help douse the flames.

Police said the fire is believed to have originated from a small explosion in the kitchen of the eatery.

One person who was inside the shop at the time, a resident of Balapitiya, had died in the fire.