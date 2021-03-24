Gazette on Import of ceramics and sarees to be tabled in parliament

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to submit Gazette Notification No. 2214/56 issued on 11.02.2021 under the Import and Export Control Act No. 1 of 1969 for parliamentary approval.

The gazette allows the importation of suspended ceramic products on a 180-day loan basis.

It also permits the importation of sarees other than batik and handloom garments and textiles on a 90-day loan basis.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the proposal presented by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as Minister of Finance, to table the said gazette notification in the parliament for approval in terms of Section 20 of the said Act.