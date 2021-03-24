All grades of Western Province schools to reopen on March 29

March 24, 2021   11:24 am

All grades of schools in the Western Province have been decided to be reopened for academic activities on March 29, 2020.

Previously, it was decided that schools will reopen for all grades in Western Province on April 19.

However, it has now been moved forward by three weeks.

The decision has been approved by the Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

Meanwhile, academic activities of Grades 05, 11, and 13 in the schools of Western Province commenced earlier this month.

