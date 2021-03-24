Tomorrow declared national day of mourning

-

The government has declared tomorrow (March 25) a national day of mourning in remembrance of late Maha Nayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero.

Cabinet of Ministers gave the approval for the relevant proposal tabled by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The decision was taken in consideration of the immense service rendered by Most Venerable Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero to the nation, religion and Buddha Sasana.

Thereby, slaughterhouses, meat and fish shops, liquor shops and liquor selling centres in Colombo District are to remain closed within the day in view of the national day of mourning.

The final rites of the late Most Venerable Maha Nayake Thero will be performed in Colombo tomorrow.

Most Venerable Maha Nayake Thero had passed away at around 3.00 a.m. on Monday (March 22) while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The Maha Nayake Thero was the chief incumbent of Sri Dharmapalaramaya, Mount Lavinia.

He was selected as Mahanayaka Thera of the Amarapura Nikaya in May 2017, following the demise of Most Venerable Agga Maha Panditha Davuldena Gnanissara Thero.

He was conferred with the “Aggamahapandita” title by the Burmese government on March 2, 2007 at Swarnaguha Hall, Myanmar.