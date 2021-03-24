Investigations into match-fixing allegations underway

March 24, 2021   01:21 pm

The Attorney General’s Department has authorized an investigation into a report by Al Jazeera that former Sri Lankan cricketers and certain cricket officials were involved in match-fixing.

Accordingly, Coach Tharindu Mendis, who was observed engaging in a discussion for match-fixing in the released footage, has been summoned to the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) last afternoon (23).

This was to record a statement regarding the incident, said Chief of SIU Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Jagath Fonseka.

After the recording of the statement, SSP Fonseka spoke to the media about sports offenses.

