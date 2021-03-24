-

The DNA of the body brought to Sri Lanka from Dubai, alleging to be of ‘Keselawatte Dinuka’ and the DNA samples obtained from the biological mother of ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’ have tallied with each other.

A body believed to be of the notorious criminal figure Rajapaksha Arachchilage Dinuka Madushan alias ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’ was brought down from Dubai to Sri Lanka on March 18.

The body had been brought down in a SriLankan Airlines flight under the name Rajapaksha Kasun Maduranga.

Subsequently, the Airport Police obtained a court order to retain the body at the Negombo Hospital to confirm the identity of the deceased, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Accordingly, DNA samples had been obtained from the deceased and the biological mother of ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’.

The test results released today (March 24) have confirmed that the body brought down from Dubai does indeed belong to the notorious criminal, the DIG said.

He added that the fingerprint records obtained from ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’ and stored with the Criminal Records Division before he had left the country had also matched with the fingerprints of the body.

The autopsy of ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’ had been carried out by the Judicial Medical Officer of the Negombo Hospital, who collected various samples from the body and they would be sent to the Government Analyst’s Department.

Having received the Government Analyst’s report, the cause of death would be determined, the Police Spokesman said.

In addition, the Court has ordered the remains of the deceased to be handed over to the wife of ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’, he added.

The burial of ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’ will be carried out at the Mannokka Hena General Cemetery today under COVID-19 health safety guidelines.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.

Keselwatte Dinuka had been a notorious criminal involved in various crimes between the years 2001 and 2012.