Coronavirus: Sri Lanka confirms 324 more recoveries

March 24, 2021   03:14 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 324 patients who recovered from coronavirus have been discharged from medical care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 87,630.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (46), Warakapola Base Hospital (40) and Yakkala Treatment Centre (23).

A total of 2,583 infected patients are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country so far has climbed to 90,765. In the meantime, the death toll stands at 552.

