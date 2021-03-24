Eight including Ravi further remanded until March 30

-

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and 07 others, who were recently taken into custody over the Central Bank bond scam, have been further remanded until March 30.

They were produced before Colombo High Court earlier today (March 24).

On March 17, eight suspects including Karunanayake were ordered to be remanded over the 2016 Central Bank Bond Scam issue.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the suspects before the two Trials-at-Bar hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

They were subsequently brought to the Welikada Prison and directed to the quarantine center at the facility.

The suspects were later referred to PCR tests which revealed that they were negative for COVID-19. Following the coronavirus tests, the suspects were transferred to Colombo Remand Prison.