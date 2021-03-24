Eight including Ravi further remanded until March 30
File Photo.

Eight including Ravi further remanded until March 30

March 24, 2021   04:42 pm

-

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake and 07 others, who were recently taken into custody over the Central Bank bond scam, have been further remanded until March 30.

They were produced before Colombo High Court earlier today (March 24).

On March 17, eight suspects including Karunanayake were ordered to be remanded over the 2016 Central Bank Bond Scam issue.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the suspects before the two Trials-at-Bar hearing the legal matters on Central Bank Treasury Bond auctions held between March 29 and March 31, 2016.

They were subsequently brought to the Welikada Prison and directed to the quarantine center at the facility.

The suspects were later referred to PCR tests which revealed that they were negative for COVID-19. Following the coronavirus tests, the suspects were transferred to Colombo Remand Prison.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories