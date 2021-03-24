Traffic restrictions for final rites of Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thero

-

The route of the funeral procession of the Prelate of Amarapura Sect Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thero has been set for the final rites of the Thero tomorrow (March 25).

Accordingly, the funeral procession will move from Mount Lavinia up to Independence Square in Colombo via Galle Road.

The funeral proceedings will commence at 01.00 pm in the afternoon tomorrow, Police said.

Police advise motorists and the general public to use alternative routes to avoid any inconveniences.