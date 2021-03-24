EC decides not to register political parties named after religions or ethnicities

-

The Election Commission has decided not to register political parties whose official names portray affiliations to religions or ethnicities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Elections Commission yesterday (March 23), Elections Commissioner-General Saman Sri Ratnayake said.

He stated that a political party is registered as a national party as per the existing law, therefore it was decided not to register parties named after religions or ethnicities.

During the meeting, it has also been decided to amend the official names of the recognized political parties which are currently registered with such religious or ethnic names.

Further, the relevant political parties will also be informed and given a reasonable time to amend any such clauses in the constitution of the party.