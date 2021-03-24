COVID-19 caseload in Sri Lanka climbs past 91,000

-

Sri Lanka has registered 106 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 24), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 238 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 91,018.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 87,630 earlier today, as 324 more patients regained health.

However, 2,836 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 552 at present.