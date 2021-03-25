Two more COVID-19 deaths bring tally to 554

March 25, 2021   01:11 am

Sri Lanka has reported 02 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (March 24).

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths witnessed in Sri Lanka to 554 in total.

01. The deceased is a 65-year-old female resident from Colombo 15. She died on 21.03.2021at her residence and the cause of death is mentioned as  Covid-19 pneumonia and heart failure.

02. The deceased is a 76-year-old male resident from Kolonnawa. He was diagnosed as infected with the Covid-19 virus while undergoing treatments at a  private hospital and transferred to Kothalawala Defense University  Hospital where he died on 24.03.2021. The cause of death is mentioned as COVID-19 pneumonia with acute kidney injury, causing multiple organ failures.

