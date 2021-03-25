Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Cloudy skies can expect over the southern part of the island.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.

Showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers will occur in the coastal areas of Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankasanturai, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.