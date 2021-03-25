Transfers for 72 judges and magistrates

-

The Judicial Service Commission has taken measures to transfer 72 magistrates and judges under the annual transfer procedure.

The transfers will be in effect from the 05th of April, according to the Commission.

Accordingly, Acting Chief Magistrate of Colombo R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri has been appointed as the Chief Magistrate of Colombo.

In the meantime, Acting District Justice A.G. Aluthge has been appointed as the Colombo District Judge.

The Judicial Service Commission said appeals with regard to the annual transfers can be submitted until the end of today.