Foreign Employment Bureau to cover quarantine facility charges of migrant workers

A system, in collaboration with private hotels and resorts, has been set in place for the free-of-charge quarantine facilities needed for the expeditious repatriation of migrant workers stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, ten private sector tourist hotels and resorts have been selected with the approval of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) for the establishment of such quarantine centers.

This will make quarantine facilities available to 571 people at a time, according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

Charges for the hotels, food, and all related facilities will be handled by the Foreign Employment Bureau.